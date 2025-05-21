Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹95,010; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹96,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹95,010 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹96,900.

The price of 22-carat gold fell ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹87,090.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹95,010.

ALSO READ: India's new import policy for gold, silver, platinum: What it means for you In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹95,160.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹87,090.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹87,240.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹96,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,07,900.

US gold prices rose on Wednesday as the dollar slipped to a two-week low and investors sought safety amid US fiscal uncertainty, with Congress debating a sweeping tax bill. ALSO READ: Silver near-term outlook bearish amid economic and geopolitical risks rose on Wednesday as the dollar slipped to a two-week low and investors sought safety amid US fiscal uncertainty, with Congress debating a sweeping tax bill.

Spot gold was up 0.4 per cent at $3,300.72 an ounce, as of 0035 GMT. US gold futures gained 0.6 per cent to $3,304.00.

Spot silver rose 0.2 per cent to $33.15 an ounce, platinum was steady at $1,054.15 and palladium gained 0.1 per cent to $1,014.54.

(with inputs from Reuters)