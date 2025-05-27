Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 07:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gold price down ₹10 to ₹97,630 , Silver price rises ₹100 to ₹1,00,100

Gold price down ₹10 to ₹97,630 , Silver price rises ₹100 to ₹1,00,100

The price of 22-carat gold declined ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹89,490

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate, jewellery

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹97,780 | Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 7:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the yellow metal trading at ₹97,630 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,00,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold declined ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹89,490.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹97,630.
    
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹97,780.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is ₹89,490, which is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad.
 
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹89,640.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,00,100.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,11,100.
  
US gold prices edged up on Tuesday, supported by a weaker dollar and concerns over the US fiscal outlook, while investors looked for further clarity on trade policy after President Donald Trump postponed a planned tariff hike on European goods.
 
Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $3,344.36 an ounce, as of 0047 GMT.
 
US gold futures fell 0.6 per cent to $3,344.60.
 
Spot silver gained 0.4 per cent to $33.47 an ounce, platinum was steady at $1,085.63 and palladium edged 0.1 per cent lower to $986.75.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)
 

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:52 AM IST

