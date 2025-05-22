Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹97,430; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,00,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹97,430 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver increased ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,00,100.

The price of 22-carat gold rose ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹89,310.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹97,430.

ALSO READ: India's new import policy for gold, silver, platinum: What it means for you In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹97,580.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹89,310.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹89,460.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,00,100.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,11,100.

US gold prices rose to their highest in more than a week on Thursday, supported by a weaker dollar and safe-haven demand as US President Donald Trump failed to convince Republican holdouts to back his tax bill.

ALSO READ: Gold outlook: Weak Dollar, geopolitical risks to fuel further gains Spot gold was up 0.3 per cent at $3,298.19 an ounce, as of 1243 GMT. US gold futures climbed 0.5 per cent to $3,300.40.

Silver was up 0.1 per cent at $33.10 an ounce, while platinum rose 0.4 per cent to $1,057.57.

(with inputs from Reuters)