Gold down Rs 10 at Rs 76,680; silver dips Rs 100, trading at 94,000/kg

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 76,680 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 93,900.

The price of 22-carat gold also witnessed a decline of Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 70,290.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad at Rs 76,680.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 76,830 while Rs 76,680 in Bengaluru, and Chennai.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 70,290.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 70,440 and in Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 70,290.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Kolkata and Mumbai at Rs 93,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 99,900.

US gold prices were little changed on Thursday, while traders await a key inflation print due later in the day to gain further clarity of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy stance.

Spot gold was nearly flat at $2,609.72 per ounce, as of 0040 GMT, after easing for the previous six sessions.

Spot silver edged 0.1 per cent higher to $30.54 per ounce. Platinum added 1.1 per cent to $955.20, while palladium inched 0.1 per cent lower to $1,038.75.

(With inputs from Reuters)