Gold climbs Rs 10, silver up Rs 100; precious metal trading at Rs 1,00,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 87,880 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also rose Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 1,00,100.

The price of 22-carat gold climbed Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 80,560.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at Rs 87,880.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 88,030.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 80,560.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 80,700.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Mumbai at Rs 1,00,100.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,08,100.

US gold prices hovered near a record high on Tuesday, supported by safe-haven demand amid concerns over US President Donald Trump's tariff plans which could fuel inflation and escalate a global trade war.

Trump on Monday said that tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports are "on time and on schedule" despite efforts by the countries to beef up border security and halt the flow of fentanyl into the US ahead of a March 4 deadline.

Spot gold was little changed at $2,949.46 an ounce as of 0105 GMT, about $7 shy of the all-time high of $2,956.15 scaled in the previous session. US gold futures steadied at $2,965.

Spot silver shed 0.3 per cent to $32.27 an ounce, platinum dropped 0.3 per cent to $963.35, and palladium was 0.3 per cent lower at $937.27.

(With inputs from Reuters)