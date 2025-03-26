Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold falls ₹10 to ₹89,280; silver tumbles ₹100, trading at ₹1,00,900

Gold falls ₹10 to ₹89,280; silver tumbles ₹100, trading at ₹1,00,900

The price of 22-carat gold fell ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹81,840

Gold
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹89,430
BS Web Team New Delhi
Mar 26 2025 | 9:09 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped  ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹89,280 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver declined ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,00,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold fell ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹81,840.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹89,280.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹89,430.
   
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at ₹81,840.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹81,990.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,00,900.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,09,900.
 
US gold prices held steady on Wednesday as market participants squared positions ahead of US President Donald Trump's sweeping reciprocal tariff plans, which they fear will fuel inflation and hinder economic growth.
 
Spot gold held ground at $3,020.87 an ounce as of 0026 GMT. US gold futures was unchanged at $3,025.10.
 
Spot silver fell 0.3 per cent to $33.65 an ounce and platinum eased 0.1 per cent to $975.96. Palladium was steady at $956.12.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)
First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 9:09 AM IST

