Gold dips Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 89,610

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 89,610 according to the GoodReturns website. The : The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 89,610 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 1,00,900.

The price of 22-carat gold fell Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 82,140.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at Rs 89,610.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 89,760.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 82,140.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 82,290.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at Rs 1,00,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,09,900.

US gold inched lower on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump eased concerns by stating that not all of his proposed tariffs would take effect on April 2, while a Federal Reserve official signalled a cautious stance on interest rate cuts this year.

Spot gold was down 0.1 per cent at $3,010.72 an ounce, as of 0019 GMT. US gold futures was steady at $3,015.10.

Spot silver fell 0.2 per cent to $32.94 an ounce, platinum eased 0.2 per cent to $971.15 and palladium lost 0.1 per cent to $950.29.

(with inputs from Reuters)