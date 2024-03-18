Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold down by Rs 10, silver falls Rs 100, yellow metal trading at Rs 66,090

Gold down by Rs 10, silver falls Rs 100, yellow metal trading at Rs 66,090

The price of 22-carat gold also declined Rs 10 with the precious metal selling at Rs 60,580.

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2024 | 7:46 AM IST
The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the yellow metal trading at Rs 66,090, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 77,200.

The price of 22-carat gold also declined Rs 10 with the precious metal selling at Rs 60,580.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 66,090.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 66,240, Rs 66,090, and Rs 66,700, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 60,580.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 60,730, 60,580, and 61,140, respectively.

US gold struggled for momentum in early Asian hours on Monday as the dollar held firm and investors braced for a series of major central bank policy meetings including the US Federal Reserve this week.

Spot gold was little changed at $2,156.69 per ounce, as of 0059 GMT. US gold futures inched 0.1 per cent lower to $2,159.90.

Spot platinum rose 0.2 per cent to $935.15 per ounce, palladium gained 0.2 per cent to $1,080.02, while silver was steady at $25.18.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata stood at Rs 77,200.

One kilogram of silver in Chennai was trading at Rs 80,200.

(with inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Mar 18 2024 | 7:46 AM IST

