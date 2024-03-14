Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold down by Rs 10, silver falls Rs 100, yellow metal trading at Rs 65,830

The price of 22-carat gold also declined Rs 10 with the precious metal selling at Rs 60,340.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 65,980, Rs 65,830, and Rs 66,640, respectively | Photo: Unsplash
BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2024 | 7:59 AM IST
The price of 24-carat gold slipped Rs 10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the yellow metal trading at Rs 65,830, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver dropped by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 75,100.

The price of 22-carat gold also declined Rs 10 with the precious metal selling at Rs 60,340.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 65,830.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 65,980, Rs 65,830, and Rs 66,640, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 60,340.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 60,490, 60,340, and 61,090, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata stood at Rs 75,100.

One kilogram of silver in Chennai was trading at Rs 78,400.

First Published: Mar 14 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

