Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 75,640 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 89,400.

The price of 22-carat gold also fell Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 69,340.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad at Rs 75,640.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 75,790.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad, at Rs 69,340.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 69,490.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Mumbai, and Kolkata at Rs 89,400.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 98,900.

US gold prices inched higher on Monday following last week's sharp declines, although expectations of slow US interest rate cuts limited the recovery.

Spot gold gained 0.4 per cent to $2,571.11 per ounce by 0041 GMT, after hitting a two-month low last week. Gold posted its biggest weekly decline in more than three years on Friday.

Spot silver firmed 0.6 per cent to $30.39 per ounce, platinum was up 0.6 per cent at $944.57 and palladium climbed 1.7 per cent to $966.66.

(With inputs from Reuters)