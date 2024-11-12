Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 78,900, while it was Rs 78,750 in Bengaluru and Chennai
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 7:34 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 78,750 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver declined by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 92,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also dipped Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 72,190.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad at Rs 78,750.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 78,900, while it was Rs 78,750 in Bengaluru and Chennai.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 72,190.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 72,340 and in Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 72,190.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Mumbai, and Kolkata at Rs 92,900. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,01,900.
 
US gold hovered near a one-month low on Tuesday as investors looked forward to US economic data and comments from Federal Reserve officials for further clarity on the interest rate trajectory.
 
Spot gold was little changed at $2,622.89 per ounce, as of 0035 GMT, after hitting its lowest since Oct. 10 on Monday. US gold futures rose 0.4 per cent to $2,629.10.
 
Spot silver steadied at $30.66 per ounce, platinum lost 0.3 per cent to $961.90 and palladium added 0.3 per cent at $983.61.
 
(With inputs from Reuters)
 
First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

