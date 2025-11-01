Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,23,290; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹1,50,900

Gold Price Today: The : The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,23,290, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver tumbled ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,50,900.

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,13,010.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,23,290 in Mumbai, Kolkata and remained ₹1,23,270 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,23,440.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,13,010, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,12,990 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,13,160. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,50,900. ALSO READ: Indian gold investment demand hits record $10 billion in Sep quarter: WGC The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,64,900. US gold prices fell by 1 per cent on Friday, weighed by uncertainty around another US Federal Reserve interest rate cut this year, but the metal remained poised for a third straight monthly gain. Spot gold fell 1 per cent to $3,984.49 per ounce at 12.46 p.m. ET (1646 GMT) and was on track for a 3.3 per cent gain this month.