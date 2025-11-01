Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,23,290; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹1,50,900

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,23,290; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹1,50,900

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,13,010

Gold
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,23,440 | Image: Bloomberg
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 7:14 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,23,290, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver tumbled ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,50,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,13,010.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,23,290 in Mumbai, Kolkata and remained ₹1,23,270 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,23,440.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,13,010, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and  ₹1,12,990 in Chennai.
     
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,13,160.
          
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,50,900.
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,64,900. ALSO READ: Indian gold investment demand hits record $10 billion in Sep quarter: WGC
 
US gold prices fell by 1 per cent on Friday, weighed by uncertainty around another US Federal Reserve interest rate cut this year, but the metal remained poised for a third straight monthly gain.
 
Spot gold fell 1 per cent to $3,984.49 per ounce at 12.46 p.m. ET (1646 GMT) and was on track for a 3.3 per cent gain this month.
 
US gold futures for December delivery fell 0.5 per cent at $3,997 per ounce.
 
Elsewhere, spot silver fell 0.7 per cent to $48.58 per ounce, platinum lost 1.7 per cent to $1,582.89, and palladium fell 0.2 per cent to $1,442.01. 
 (with inputs from Reuters)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,22,410; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹1,52,100

Govt to allocate UAE trade pact gold quota via competitive online bidding

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,20,810; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,50,900

Gold reserves rise $31 bn in FY26 as RBI buys, prices hit record high

Gold prices fall ₹10 to ₹1,23,270; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹1,54,900

Topics :Gold Gold PricesSilverSilver Pricesgold and silver prices

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 7:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story