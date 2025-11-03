Gold prices slip ₹10 to ₹1,22,990; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹1,51,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,22,990, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also stumbled ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,51,900.

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,12,740.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,22,990 in Mumbai, Kolkata and remained ₹1,23,370 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,23,140.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,12,740, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,13,090 in Chennai. ALSO READ: Trading Strategy: Here's how to trade Gold today; key levels to watch In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,12,890. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,51,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,65,900. US gold prices slipped on Monday, pressured by a stronger dollar as investors dialed back bets for further Federal Reserve rate cuts following Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish remarks last week, while easing US-China trade tensions also weighed on bullion.