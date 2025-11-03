Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold prices slip ₹10 to ₹1,22,990; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹1,51,900

Gold prices slip ₹10 to ₹1,22,990; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹1,51,900

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,12,740

Gold
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,23,140.
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 7:28 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,22,990, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also stumbled ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,51,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,12,740.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,22,990 in Mumbai, Kolkata and remained ₹1,23,370 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,23,140.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,12,740, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and  ₹1,13,090 in Chennai.
     
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,12,890. 
          
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,51,900.
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,65,900.
  
US gold prices slipped on Monday, pressured by a stronger dollar as investors dialed back bets for further Federal Reserve rate cuts following Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish remarks last week, while easing US-China trade tensions also weighed on bullion.
 
Spot gold was down 0.8 per cent at $3,968.76 per ounce, as of 0016 GMT.
 
US gold futures for December delivery slipped 0.5 per cent to $3,978.30 per ounce.
 
Elsewhere, spot silver fell 0.5 per cent to $48.41 per ounce, platinum was down 0.1 per cent at $1,566.40 and palladium lost 0.6 per cent to $1,424.88.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indian gold investment demand hits record $10 billion in Sep quarter: WGC

Global gold demand climbs 3% to quarterly record as investment soars: WGC

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,22,410; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹1,52,100

Govt to allocate UAE trade pact gold quota via competitive online bidding

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,20,810; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,50,900

Topics :Gold Rate TodaySilver Rate TodayGold Pricesgold silver pricesSilver Prices

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story