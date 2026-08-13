Gold falls ₹170 to ₹1,54,712 on MCX, silver slips ₹1,010 after firm start

Gold and silver futures slipped on Thursday after opening higher, even as global gold prices remained above $4,450 per ounce amid easing expectations of a rate increase by the Federal Reserve.

Investment demand and central bank buying continued to support gold prices. However, both precious metals lost ground after a firm start in domestic trade.

In the global market, gold was trading near $4,465 per ounce on Comex, while silver was around $65.60 per ounce. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading near ₹1,54,700 per 10 gram at the time of writing, while silver futures were around ₹2,36,800 per kg.

Gold prices fall Gold futures opened higher on MCX. The benchmark October gold contract opened at ₹1,55,071 per 10 gram, up ₹189 from the previous close of ₹1,54,882. At the time of writing, the contract was trading at ₹1,54,712, down ₹170. During the session, it touched a high of ₹1,55,145 and a low of ₹1,54,694. Gold futures had touched their highest level of the year at ₹1,80,779. Silver slips Silver futures also opened higher. The benchmark September silver contract on MCX opened at ₹2,38,000 per kg, up ₹165 from the previous close of ₹2,37,835. At the time of writing, the contract was trading at ₹2,36,825, down ₹1,010. During the session, it touched a high of ₹2,38,000 and a low of ₹2,36,825. Silver futures had touched their highest level of the year at ₹4,20,048 per kg.

Gold, silver weak in international market In the international market, gold and silver futures were trading lower. On Comex, gold opened at $4,468.80 per ounce. The previous closing price was $4,467.50 per ounce. At the time of writing, gold was trading at $4,465.10 per ounce, down $2.40. Gold prices had touched their highest level of the year at $5,586.20 per ounce. MCX, Comex prices Exchange Commodity Open Previous close Last traded price MCX Gold ₹1,55,071 ₹1,54,882 ₹1,54,712 MCX Silver ₹2,38,000 ₹2,37,835 ₹2,36,825 Comex Gold $4,468.80 $4,467.50 $4,465.10 Comex Silver $65.45 $65.70 Comex silver futures opened at $65.45 per ounce. The previous closing price was $65.70. At the time of writing, silver was trading at $65.59 per ounce, down $0.11. Silver prices had touched their highest level of the year at $121.79 per ounce.