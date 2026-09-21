Gold and silver started the week on a weak note, with futures prices opening lower on Monday, September 21.

In the global market, gold futures on Comex were trading near $4,400 per ounce, while silver was trading near $66.70 per ounce.

In the domestic market, gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) were trading near ₹1,53,650 per 10 gram at the time of writing, while silver futures were trading near ₹2,40,150 per kg.

Gold opens lower

Gold futures opened with losses. On the MCX, the benchmark October gold contract opened ₹881 lower at ₹1,53,500 per 10 gram. The previous close was ₹1,54,381.

At the time of writing, the contract was trading ₹747 lower at ₹1,53,634. It touched an intraday high of ₹1,54,059 and a low of ₹1,53,050.

Gold futures had touched a high of ₹1,80,779 per 10 gram earlier this year. Silver also slips Silver futures also opened lower. On the MCX, the benchmark December silver contract opened ₹1,599 lower at ₹2,40,004 per kg. The previous close was ₹2,41,603. At the time of writing, the contract was trading ₹1,474 lower at ₹2,40,129. It touched an intraday high of ₹2,41,122 and a low of ₹2,40,004. Silver futures had touched a high of ₹4,20,048 per kg earlier this year. Gold, silver weak in international market Gold and silver futures were trading lower in the international market. On Comex, gold opened at $4,413 per ounce. The previous closing price was $4,424.90. At the time of writing, it was trading $28.10 lower at $4,396.80 per ounce.