Gold climbs Rs 10, silver falls Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 78,340

The price of 22-carat gold also rose by Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 71,810

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 78,490. Credit: Bloomberg
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 7:49 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose Rs 10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 78,340 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver declined by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 90,400.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also rose by Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 71,810.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 78,340.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 78,490.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 71,810.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 71,960.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Banglore, and Kolkata at Rs 90,400. 
 
In Mumbai, the price of one kilogram of silver stood at Rs 90,400.
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 97,900.
 
US gold prices edged higher on Friday, building on a 1 per cent gain from the previous session, boosted by safe-haven demand, while focus on the Fed's rate outlook and US
President-elect Trump's proposed trade tariffs.
 
Spot gold rose 0.1 per cent to $2,660.25 per ounce, as of 0018 GMT, hovering around over two-week low hit on Thursday. Bullion was up about 1.5 per cent for the week so far.
 
Spot silver fell 0.1 per cent to $29.54 per ounce, platinum was steady at $923.09, and palladium shed 0.2 per cent to $909.74
 
(With inputs from Reuters)
First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 7:49 AM IST

