Gold falls Rs 10 to Rs 77,440, silver declines Rs 100 to Rs 91,300 per kg

Gold Price Today: The price of The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 77,440 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 91,300.

The price of 22-carat gold also declined by Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 70,990.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 77,440.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 77,590.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 70,990.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 71,140.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Mumbai, and Kolkata at Rs 91,300.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 98,800.

Gold prices in the US held steady on Tuesday, with investors bracing for a less aggressive path of interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve next year, ahead of a shortened trading week due to the Christmas holiday.

Spot gold traded flat at $2,614.87 per ounce, as of 0050 GMT. US gold futures steadied at $2,628.90.

Spot silver added 0.1 per cent to $29.66 per ounce, platinum rose 0.2 per cent to $940.83 and palladium gained 0.2 per cent to $931.36

(With inputs from Reuters)