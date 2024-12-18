Gold climbs Rs 10 to Rs 78,010, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 92,400 per kg

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed Rs 10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 78,010 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 92,400.

The price of 22-carat gold also rose Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 71,510.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 78,010.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 78,160.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 71,510.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 71,660.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Mumbai, and Kolkata at Rs 92,400.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 99,900.

US gold prices firmed on Wednesday as investors held back from taking big positions ahead of the Federal Reserve's upcoming monetary policy decision.

Spot gold ticked up 0.1 per cent to $2,649.09 per ounce, as of 0044 GMT. US gold futures added 0.1 per cent to $2,665.40.

Spot silver was unchanged at $30.51 per ounce, platinum shed 0.2 per cent to $937.79, while palladium gained 0.3 per cent to $937.87.

(With inputs from Reuters)