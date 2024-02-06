Gold falls Rs 160, silver down by Rs 300, trading at Rs 75,200/kg

The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 160 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 63,220, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 300, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 75,200.

The price of 22-carat gold declined by Rs 150 with the yellow metal selling at Rs 57,950.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 63,220.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 63,370, Rs 63,220, and Rs 63,820, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 57,950.





Gold prices languished near their lowest level in nearly two weeks on Tuesday, weighed down by a firm dollar and elevated Treasury yields, as traders tempered expectations that the US Federal Reserve would aggressively cut interest rates this year.

Spot gold was flat at $2,025.24 per ounce, as of 0216 GMT, after hitting its lowest since Jan. 25 in the previous session. In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 58,100, Rs 57,950, and Rs 58,500, respectively.

Spot silver fell 0.1 per cent to $22.33 per ounce, while palladium rose 0.4 per cent to $952.44 and platinum edged 0.2 per cent higher to $898.53.

In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 75,200.

In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 76,700.

(with inputs from Reuters)