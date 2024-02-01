Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold, silver prices unchanged; precious metal trading at Rs 63,270/kg

The price of 22-carat gold remained stable, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 58,000

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 58,000 | Photo: Bloomberg
BS Web Team

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 8:33 AM IST
The price of 24-carat gold remained unchanged in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 63,270, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver was also unchanged, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 76,500.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 63,270.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 63,420, Rs 63,270, and Rs 63,820, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 58,150, Rs 58,000, and Rs 58,500, respectively.

On Thursday, US gold prices climbed higher as investors held on to hopes that the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates by a significant amount this year, even after the US central bank pushed back against the idea of a cut in March.

Spot gold rose 0.4 per cent to $2,045.65 per ounce by 0213 GMT. On Wednesday, bullion touched a more than two-week high of $2,055.89 before paring gains to end the session 0.1 per cent higher.

US gold futures fell 0.2 per cent to $2,063.20.

Spot silver rose 0.3 per cent to $22.97 per ounce, platinum gained 0.2 per cent to $919.95, and palladium climbed 0.4 per cent to $980.34.

In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 76,500. 

In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 78,000.

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 7:21 AM IST

