Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,05,890; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,26,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,05,890, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,26,100.

The price of 22-carat gold increased ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹97,060.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹1,05,890.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,06,040.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹97,060.

ALSO READ: Gold's record rally faces test as focus shifts to US data, Fed rate cuts In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹97,210. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,26,100. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,36,100. US gold prices hit a more than four-month high on Monday to trade around $23 shy of all-time highs, buoyed by US Federal Reserve rate cut bets and a softer dollar, while silver breached $40 per ounce for the first time since 2011.