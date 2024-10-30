Gold climbs Rs 10, silver jumps Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 80,460

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose by Rs 10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 80,460 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also climbed Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 99,100.

The price of 22-carat gold also witnessed a rise of Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 73,760.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad at Rs 80,460.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 80,610 while Rs 80,460 in Bengaluru and Chennai.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 73,760.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 73,910 and in Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 73,760.

US gold prices hit a record high on Tuesday, as uncertainties surrounding the US presidential election and the Middle East conflict, along with expectations of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve, boosted bullion's appeal.

Spot gold was up 1 per cent at $2,769.25 per ounce as of 10:17 a.m ET (1417 GMT), after hitting a record high of $2,772.42 earlier in the session. US gold futures settled 0.9 per cent higher at $2,781.1.

Spot silver rose 1.9 per cent to $34.32 per ounce. Platinum rose 1.6 per cent to $1,049.10. Palladium rose 0.2 per cent to $1,221.00, after hitting a 10-month high on sanction concerns on top producer Russia.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Mumbai, and Kolkata at Rs 99,100.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,08,100.

(With inputs from Reuters)