Gold falls Rs 10 to Rs 79,460, silver down Rs 100 trading at Rs 1,01,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 79,460 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver stumbled Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 1,01,900.

The price of 22-carat gold also witnessed a fall of Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 72,840.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is Rs 79,460 which aligns with prices in Kolkata, Bangalore, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 79,610.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata, Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad, at Rs 72,840.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 72,990.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad at Rs 1,01,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,09,900.

US Gold prices steadied on Friday but were headed for a weekly gain, driven by safe-haven demand due to escalating geopolitical concerns, while palladium lingered near a 10-month high

Spot gold was little changed at $2,733.63 per ounce by 00:18 GMT. Prices hit a record high of $2,758.37 on Wednesday and were up 0.5 per cent so far in the week.

Spot silver fell 0.2 per cent to $33.63 per ounce, Platinum rose 0.04 per cent at $1,026.70

(with inputs from Reuters)