Gold prices rise ₹10 to ₹96,180; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹100,100 today

Gold Price Today: The price of : The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹96,180 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,00,100.

The price of 22-carat gold rose ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹88,160.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹96,180.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹96,330.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at ₹88,160.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹88,310.

Also Read

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,00,100.

US gold prices extended its record rally on Thursday as investors sought refuge in safe-haven assets amid an intensifying global trade conflict between the United States and its trading partners.

Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $3,346.20 an ounce as of 0008 GMT, after touching a record high of $3,357.40 per ounce earlier in the session.

Spot silver rose 0.1 per cent to $32.78 an ounce, platinum gained 0.2 per cent to $969.05 and palladium fell 0.7 per cent to $964.75.

(with inputs from Reuters)