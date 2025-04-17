Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold prices rise ₹10 to ₹96,180; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹100,100 today

Gold prices rise ₹10 to ₹96,180; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹100,100 today

The price of 22-carat gold rose ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹88,160

Gold Bar
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹96,330. (Photo: Reuters)
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 8:12 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹96,180 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,00,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold rose ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹88,160.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹96,180.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹96,330.
   
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at ₹88,160.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹88,310.

Also Read

US-China trade tensions hit global stocks, push gold to record high

Safe-haven gold hits record high amid trade war jitters, weakening dollar

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹95,170, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹99,700

Gold reclaims all-time high of Rs 96,450 per 10 g; silver climbs Rs 2,500

Gold price dips ₹10, silver down ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹95,650

 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,00,100.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹110,100. 
 
US gold prices extended its record rally on Thursday as investors sought refuge in safe-haven assets amid an intensifying global trade conflict between the United States and its trading partners.
 
Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $3,346.20 an ounce as of 0008 GMT, after touching a record high of $3,357.40 per ounce earlier in the session.
 
Spot silver rose 0.1 per cent to $32.78 an ounce, platinum gained 0.2 per cent to $969.05 and palladium fell 0.7 per cent to $964.75.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)
                 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

WTI crude oil may stay below $60 in H2-CY2025 on Trump tariff woes: Analyst

Goldman Sachs raises year-end gold forecast to $3,700 on strong demand

Gold price dips ₹10, silver down ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹95,660

Gold soars past $3,200 as trade war deepens, dollar loses ground

Gold prices rise ₹10 to ₹95,410; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹97,200 today

Topics :Gold PricesSilver Pricesgold silver pricesgold and silver pricesIndia gold demandSilver demand

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 8:12 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story