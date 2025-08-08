Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,02,560; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,17,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,02,560, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,17,100.

The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹94,010.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹1,02,560.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,02,710.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹94,010.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹94,160. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,17,100. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,27,100. US gold futures jumped to a fresh high on Friday following a report that the United States has imposed tariffs on imports of one-kilo gold bars, while spot gold was headed for a second straight weekly rise on tariff turmoil and US interest rate-cut hopes. Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at $3,389.37 per ounce, as of 0104 GMT, after hitting its highest since July 23 earlier in the session. Bullion is up 0.8 per cent so far this week.