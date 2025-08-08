Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,02,560; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,17,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,02,560, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,17,100.
The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹94,010.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹1,02,560.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,02,710.
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹94,010.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹94,160.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,17,100.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,27,100.
US gold futures jumped to a fresh high on Friday following a report that the United States has imposed tariffs on imports of one-kilo gold bars, while spot gold was headed for a second straight weekly rise on tariff turmoil and US interest rate-cut hopes.
Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at $3,389.37 per ounce, as of 0104 GMT, after hitting its highest since July 23 earlier in the session. Bullion is up 0.8 per cent so far this week.
US gold futures for December delivery were up 1.6 per cent at $3,509.10, after hitting an all-time high of $3,534.10.
Elsewhere, spot silver fell 0.3 per cent to $38.19 per ounce, platinum rose 1.3 per cent to $1,350.98 and palladium eased 0.4 per cent to $1,146.48.
(with inputs from Reuters)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.