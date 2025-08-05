Home / Markets / Commodities / Oil dips to one-week low as Opec+ output boost stokes oversupply fears

Oil dips to one-week low as Opec+ output boost stokes oversupply fears

Brent crude futures fell 91 cents, or 1.3 per cent, to settle at $68.76 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude declined by $1.04, or 1.5 per cent, to close at $66.29 a barrel

oil, crude oil, oil pipeline,
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, together known as Opec+, agreed on Sunday to raise oil production by 547,000 barrels per day (bpd) for September | Image: Bloomberg
Reuters NEW YORK
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 6:56 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Oil prices fell to their lowest levels in a week on Monday after Opec+ agreed to another large output increase in September, adding to oversupply concerns after US data showed lacklustre fuel demand in the top consuming nation.

Brent crude futures fell 91 cents, or 1.3 per cent, to settle at $68.76 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude declined by $1.04, or 1.5 per cent, to close at $66.29 a barrel.

Both contracts settled at their lowest in a week, after declining close to 3 per cent on Friday.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, together known as Opec+, agreed on Sunday to raise oil production by 547,000 barrels per day (bpd) for September.

The latest in a series of accelerated output increases aimed at capturing market share was in line with market expectations and marks a full and early reversal of the group's largest tranche of output cuts, amounting to about 2.5 million bpd, or about 2.4 per cent of global demand.

While the group cited healthy market fundamentals to back its decision, data released by the US government last week showed the weakest gasoline demand in May, the start of the country's summer driving season, since the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020.

The data also showed US oil production at a monthly record high in May, adding to global oversupply concerns.

Oil traders are now hedging for the possibility of further supply increases from Opec+, with potential discussions to unwind a further 1.65 million bpd of cuts at the group's next meeting on September 7 adding pressure to oil prices.

"Opec+ retains a substantial amount of spare production capacity, and markets are now watching closely to see whether the group will tap into it," StoneX analyst Alex Hodes said.

"So far, there are no clear signals that Opec+ intends to deploy this additional capacity, but the possibility remains on the table," he added.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs expect the actual increase in supply from the eight Opec+ countries that have raised output since March will be 1.7 million bpd because other members have cut output after overproducing.

Investors also continued to digest the impact of the latest US tariffs on exports from dozens of trading partners, and remain wary of further US sanctions on Russia.

US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose 100 per cent secondary tariffs on Russian crude buyers as he seeks to pressure Moscow into halting its war in Ukraine.

Trump on Monday said he will substantially raise tariffs on India over its purchases of Russian oil, after two Indian government sources told Reuters over the weekend that the country will keep buying oil from Moscow despite Trump's threats.

That development helped limit oil's losses. About 1.7 million bpd of crude supply will be at risk if Indian refiners stop buying Russian oil, ING analysts said in a note.

"All eyes in the market will now shift to US President Trump's decision on Russia this Friday and whether he targets buyers of Russian oil with secondary sanctions/tariffs or not," UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,01,340; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹1,12,900

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹99,810, silver down ₹100, trades at ₹1,12,900

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹99,820; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹1,13,000

Gold climbs ₹10 to ₹1,00,490; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,17,100

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹99,920; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹1,15,900

Topics :Crude Oil Pricesglobal oil pricesIndian oil importOPECOpec oil

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 6:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story