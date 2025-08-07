Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,02,550; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,17,000

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,02,550, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,17,000.

The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹94,000.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹1,02,550.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,02,700.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹94,000.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹94,150. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,17,000. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,27,000. US gold prices edged higher on Thursday, helped by a weaker dollar on growing expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut next month, while investors awaited US President Donald Trump's nominations to the central bank's Board of Governors. Spot gold added 0.1 per cent at $3,372.97 per ounce as of 0057 GMT. US gold futures gained 0.3 per cent to $3,442.20.