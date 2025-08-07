Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,02,550; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,17,000

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,02,550; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,17,000

The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹94,000

Gold Bar
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,02,700. (Photo: Reuters)
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 12:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,02,550, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,17,000.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹94,000.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹1,02,550.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,02,700.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹94,000.
  
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹94,150.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,17,000.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,27,000.
 
US gold prices edged higher on Thursday, helped by a weaker dollar on growing expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut next month, while investors awaited US President Donald Trump's nominations to the central bank's Board of Governors.
 
Spot gold added 0.1 per cent at $3,372.97 per ounce as of 0057 GMT. US gold futures gained 0.3 per cent to $3,442.20.
 
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.33 per cent to 952.79 tonnes on Wednesday from 955.94 tonnes on Tuesday.
 
Elsewhere, spot silver was steady at $37.83 per ounce, platinum gained 0.2 per cent to $1,336.74 and palladium rose 0.7 per cent to $1,139.98.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)  
               

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Oil prices seesaw as US Secy questions potential Russia sanctions

Oil prices dip as Opec+ output rise counters Russia disruption worries

Oil dips to one-week low as Opec+ output boost stokes oversupply fears

Oil falls $2 a barrel on worries about Opec+ supply, US jobs data

Gold climbs ₹10 to ₹1,00,490; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,17,100

Topics :Gold Silver Pricesgold silver pricesgold and silver prices

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story