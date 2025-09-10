Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,10,300; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,30,000

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,10,300, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also climbed ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,30,100.

The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,01,110.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,10,300 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and at ₹1,10,740 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,10,450.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,01,110, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, while in Chennai it stood at ₹1,01,510. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,01,260. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,30,100. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,39,900. US gold prices were flat on Wednesday, as investors awaited key inflation reports due later this week, while expectations of a US interest rate cut this month helped keep bullion above the critical $3,600-per-ounce level.