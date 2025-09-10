Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,10,300; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,30,000

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 7:55 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,10,300, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also climbed ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,30,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,01,110.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,10,300 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and at ₹1,10,740 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,10,450.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,01,110, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, while in Chennai it stood at ₹1,01,510. 
    
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,01,260.
    
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,30,100.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,39,900.
 
US gold prices were flat on Wednesday, as investors awaited key inflation reports due later this week, while expectations of a US interest rate cut this month helped keep bullion above the critical $3,600-per-ounce level. 
Spot gold held its ground at $3,624.39 per ounce, as of 0101 GMT, after hitting a record high of $3,673.95 on Tuesday. 
US gold futures for December delivery slipped 0.5 per cent to $3,662.30.
 
Gold prices have gained 38 per cent so far this year, following a 27 per cent jump in 2024, bolstered by soft dollar, strong central bank accumulation, dovish monetary settings and heightened global uncertainty. 
Elsewhere, spot silver fell 0.3 per cent to $40.77 per ounce. Platinum gained 0.2 per cent to $1,370.44 and palladium slipped 0.8 per cent to $1,138.817.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)  

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 7:55 AM IST

