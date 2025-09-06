Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,07,630; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,25,900

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,07,630; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,25,900

The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹98,660

Gold Bar. Gold
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,07,780 (Photo: Reuters)
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2025 | 7:33 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,07,630, according to the GoodReturns website. However, the price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,25,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹98,660.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹1,07,630.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,07,780.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹98,660.
    
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹98,810. 
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,25,900.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,35,900.
 
In the US, Gold's powerful rally took on fresh legs on Saturday, with prices just cents away from $3,600 per ounce, as weak US jobs data further raised expectations for bullion-supportive Federal Reserve rate cuts.
 
Spot gold was up 1.4 per cent at $3,596.55 per ounce, as of 2:47 pm EDT (1847 GMT), having hit a record $3,599.89 earlier. The metal is now on track for its strongest weekly gain in nearly four months. US gold futures for December delivery settled 1.3 per cent higher at $3,653.30.
 
Bullion has surged 37 per cent so far this year after a 27 per cent gain in 2024 - driven by US dollar weakness, central bank buying, a softening monetary policy backdrop and wider geopolitical and economic uncertainty.
 
Among other metals, spot silver rose 0.8 per cent to $40.98 per ounce and was heading for its third consecutive weekly gain.
 
Platinum gained 0.5 per cent to $1,373.92 and palladium fell 1.5 per cent to $1,110.32.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)  

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India cuts US Treasury exposure, strengthens gold share in forex reserves

Gold falls ₹10, silver down ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,04,940

Gold's record rally faces test as focus shifts to US data, Fed rate cuts

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,04,950; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,21,000

Gold price climbs ₹10, silver falls ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,02,610

Topics :Gold Gold PricesSilverSilver Pricesgold and silver prices

First Published: Sep 06 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story