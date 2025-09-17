Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,11,940, silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,34,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,11,940, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also climbed ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,34,100.

The price of 22-carat gold increased ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,02,610.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,11,940 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and at ₹1,12,160 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,12,090.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,02,610, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, while in Chennai it stood at ₹1,02,810. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,02,760. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,34,100. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,44,100. US gold prices hovered near all-time highs on Wednesday as expectations for a Federal Reserve interest rate cut later in the day dented the dollar and US bond yields, boosting demand for the precious metal.