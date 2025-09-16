Gold price dips ₹10, silver falls ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,11,050

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,11,050, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,32,900.

The price of 22-carat gold declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,01,790.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,11,050 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and at ₹1,11,370 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,11,200.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,01,790, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad; in Chennai, it stood at ₹1,02,090.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,01,940. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,32,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,42,900. US gold prices scaled a record peak on Tuesday, supported by a weaker dollar ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting this week, where the central bank is widely expected to cut borrowing rates. Spot gold rose 0.1 per cent to $3,680.17 per ounce as of 0109 GMT, after hitting a record high of $3,689.27 earlier in the session.