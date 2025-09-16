Home / Markets / Commodities / Silver imports likely to gain momentum from strong investment demand

Silver imports likely to gain momentum from strong investment demand

Higher imports by the world's biggest silver consumer could give further support to global prices that are close to their highest level in 14 years

silver trading silver investment
India imports silver mainly from the United Arab Emirates, Britain and China.
Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 4:39 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's silver imports are expected to gather momentum in the coming months, supported by stronger investment and industrial demand that has already absorbed the surplus from last year's elevated shipments, industry officials told Reuters.

Higher imports by the world's biggest silver consumer could give further support to global prices that are close to their highest level in 14 years.

"With prices going up, investment demand has shot up, too - nearly twice as much as before," Chirag Thakkar, CEO of silver importer Amrapali Group Gujarat, said on the sidelines of the India Gold Conference in New Delhi.

Silver imports are set to pick up in the coming months, with the annual total likely to be between 5,500 and 6,000 metric tons, Thakkar said.

The industry had expected a sharp drop in India's 2025 imports after shipments more than doubled in 2024 to 7,669 tons.

India's silver imports in the first eight months of 2025 more than halved to 2,580 tons from 5,695 tons a year earlier, provisional trade ministry data showed.

However, strong demand in recent months has depleted stocks, prompting banks and dealers to step up imports, Thakkar said.

Local silver futures hit a record high of 129,878 Indian rupees ($1,474.75) per kilogram on Tuesday and are up nearly 49% this year, outpacing a 44% jump in gold prices.

Despite the price rally, silver is trading at a slight premium over official domestic rates, which include a 6% import duty and 3% sales levy, as demand remains strong from industrial users and investors, said one Mumbai-based dealer with a private bank.

"Usually, when prices shoot up, a ton of scrap hits the market because investors cash out. But this time they're so bullish on the outlook that hardly any scrap is showing up," he said.

Inflows into silver exchange-traded funds reached 17.59 billion rupees in July and 19.04 billion rupees in August, well above the last fiscal year's monthly average of 6.7 billion rupees, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India showed.

India imports silver mainly from the United Arab Emirates, Britain and China.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gold falls ₹10, silver down ₹100; precious metal trading at ₹1,11,160

Gold dips ₹10, silver falls ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,10,499

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,10,519; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,29,900

Gold rises ₹250 to hit fresh peak of ₹1.13 lakh per 10 g, shows data

Oil prices edge higher after Israeli strikes on Hamas leaders in Qatar

Topics :Silvercommodities

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story