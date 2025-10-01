Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,17,450, silver rises ₹100, trades at ₹1,51,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,17,450, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also climbed ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,51,100.

The price of 22-carat gold declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,07,660.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,17,450 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and at ₹1,18,490 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,17,600.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,07,660, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad; in Chennai, it stood at ₹1,08,610. ALSO READ: Gold, silver outshine equities in H1, rupee loses amid global woes In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,07,810. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,51,100. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,61,100. US gold prices edged higher on Wednesday, hovering near record levels as the US moved closer to a government shutdown, bolstering safe-haven demand, while weak US labor data reinforced expectations of further Federal Reserve rate cuts.