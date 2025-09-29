Gold price dips ₹10, silver falls ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,15,470

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,15,470, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,48,900.

The price of 22-carat gold declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,05,840.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,15,470 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and at ₹1,16,070 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,15,620.

ALSO READ: Old gold exchange best way to buy jewellery: Tanishq's Arun Narayan In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,05,840, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad; in Chennai, it stood at ₹1,06,390. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,05,990. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,48,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,58,900. US gold prices rose on Monday to hover near an all-time high, supported by a weaker dollar and growing expectations that the Federal Reserve is likely to continue with interest rate cuts later this year.