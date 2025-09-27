Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,14,890, silver rises ₹100, trades at ₹1,43,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,14,890, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also climbed ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,43,100.

The price of 22-carat gold declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,05,310.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,14,890 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and at ₹1,15,100 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,15,040.

ALSO READ: Gold crosses ₹1.18 lakh per 10g amid rupee weakness, global uncertainty In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,05,310, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad; in Chennai, it stood at ₹1,05,510.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,05,460. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,43,100. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,53,100. US gold gained on Saturday after US inflation data came in line with expectations, reinforcing bets that the Federal Reserve may continue with interest rate cuts later this year. Spot gold rose 0.8 per cent to $3,777.79 per ounce as of 11:04 a.m. EDT (1504 GMT), after hitting a record $3,790.82 earlier in the week. The metal has risen about 2.5 per cent this week.