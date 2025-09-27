Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,14,890, silver rises ₹100, trades at ₹1,43,100

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2025 | 9:34 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,14,890, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also climbed ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,43,100.
The price of 22-carat gold declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,05,310.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,14,890 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and at ₹1,15,100 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,15,040.
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,05,310, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad; in Chennai, it stood at ₹1,05,510.