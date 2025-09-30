Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 06:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sensex, Nifty see weakest first-half since FY23; gold shines bright

Sensex, Nifty see weakest first-half since FY23; gold shines bright

Indian equities posted modest gains in H1FY26, with Sensex up 4.6 per cent and Nifty 3.7 per cent, while gold outshone all assets with a 23.5 per cent surge amid global uncertainty

markets, Sensex, nifty

The broader market fared better, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 rising about 9 per cent each. The rupee weakened nearly 4 per cent against the US dollar to 88.8. | File Image

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Domestic equities recorded modest gains in the first half of FY26 (H1FY26), weighed down by persistent selling from overseas investors that also pressured the rupee. The Sensex and Nifty advanced 4.6 per cent and 3.7 per cent, respectively — their weakest first-half performance since H1FY23, when both had slipped around 2 per cent.
 
The broader market fared better, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 rising about 9 per cent each. The rupee weakened nearly 4 per cent against the US dollar to 88.8.
 
Gold was the standout asset class, surging 23.5 per cent in H1FY26 as investors sought safe-haven assets amid heightened geopolitical and economic uncertainty.
 
 
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pulled out over Rs 37,000 crore from domestic stocks, with many redirecting funds to relatively cheaper markets such as China. In contrast, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) infused close to Rs 4 trillion, supported by a steady shift of household savings into financial assets, mainly through mutual funds.
 
India’s overall market capitalisation stood at Rs 451.6 trillion at the end of H1FY26 — nearly Rs 23 trillion lower than a year ago. Sector-wise, automobiles, public-sector banks, and metals outperformed, while IT lagged with the Nifty IT index losing 9 per cent.  "The last six months were marked by tepid corporate earnings and uncertainty surrounding trade tariffs, which led to FPIs withdrawing money from India. The sales growth in the June quarter was in single digits in a host of sectors, including IT, auto, cement and FMCG. Also, tariff war heightened in the first half of this fiscal. The frenzy for gold is primarily due to the uncertainty surrounding the tariff war," said Chokkalingam. G, founder of Equinomics.
 
Analysts flagged weak earnings delivery, higher US tariffs, and increased H1B visa fees as key headwinds during the period. However, many expect performance to improve in the second half, as valuations turn more attractive and the benefits of GST cuts filter through.
 
“While earnings growth expectations may still ease, valuations are no longer stretched. Government policy is becoming supportive, and most foreign funds are underexposed. We believe Indian equities are attractive,” said Herald van der Linde, Head of Equity Strategy at HSBC, which recently upgraded India from ‘neutral’ to ‘overweight’.

Topics : Indian equity markets Markets Sensex Nifty FPIs

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

