Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,19,250, silver falls ₹100, trades at ₹1,50,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,19,250, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,50,900.

The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,09,310.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,19,250 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and at ₹1,19,470 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,19,400.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,09,310, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad; in Chennai, it stood at ₹1,09,510.

ALSO READ: Gold, silver outshine equities in H1, rupee loses amid global woes In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,09,460. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,50,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,60,900. US gold prices eased on Thursday from the record high hit the day before, pressured by profit-taking and a slight uptick in the dollar, although expectations of further US rate cuts and political uncertainty lent some support to prices. Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at $3,858.50 per ounce, as of 0118 GMT, after hitting an all-time high of $3,895.09 on Wednesday.