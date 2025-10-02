Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,19,250, silver falls ₹100, trades at ₹1,50,900

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 8:11 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,19,250, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,50,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,09,310.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,19,250 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and at ₹1,19,470 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,19,400.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,09,310, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad; in Chennai, it stood at ₹1,09,510.
     
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,09,460. 
      
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,50,900.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,60,900.
 
US gold prices eased on Thursday from the record high hit the day before, pressured by profit-taking and a slight uptick in the dollar, although expectations of further US rate cuts and political uncertainty lent some support to prices.
 
Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at $3,858.50 per ounce, as of 0118 GMT, after hitting an all-time high of $3,895.09 on Wednesday.
 
US gold futures for December delivery fell 0.4 per cent to $3,883.60.
 
Elsewhere, spot silver slipped 0.5 per cent to $47.07 per ounce, platinum fell 0.3 per cent to $1,552.05 and palladium gained 1 per cent to $1,256.93.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)
 

First Published: Oct 02 2025 | 8:11 AM IST

