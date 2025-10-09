Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹ 1,23,940; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹1,60,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,23,940, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also climbed ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,60,100.

The price of 22-carat gold rose by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,13,610.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,23,940 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and at ₹1,24,210 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,24,090.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,13,610, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad; in Chennai, it stood at ₹1,13,860. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood similar to the price in Chennai at ₹1,13,760. ALSO READ: Silver climbs to record high on gold rally, strong investor demand The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,60,100. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,70,100. US gold eased on Thursday, as investors booked profits a day after bullion breached the crucial $4,000-per-ounce level to hit a record high on economic and geopolitical uncertainties and hopes of additional US interest rate cuts.