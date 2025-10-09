Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹ 1,23,940; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹1,60,100

The price of 22-carat gold rose by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,13,610

Gold Bar. Gold
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,24,090. (Photo: Reuters)
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 7:58 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,23,940, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also climbed ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,60,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold rose by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,13,610.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,23,940 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and at ₹1,24,210 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,24,090.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,13,610, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad; in Chennai, it stood at ₹1,13,860.
     
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood similar to the price in Chennai at ₹1,13,760.
        
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,60,100. 
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,70,100.
 
US gold eased on Thursday, as investors booked profits a day after bullion breached the crucial $4,000-per-ounce level to hit a record high on economic and geopolitical uncertainties and hopes of additional US interest rate cuts.
 
Spot gold fell 0.4 per cent to $4,021.99 per ounce as of 0117 GMT, after hitting a record high of $4,059.05 on Wednesday.
 
US gold futures for December delivery fell 0.7 per cent to $4,042.60.
 
Elsewhere, spot silver added 0.1 per cent to $48.91 per ounce, after hitting an all-time high of $49.57 on Wednesday.
 
Platinum slipped 0.7 per cent to $1,650.60 and palladium dropped 1 per cent to $1,435.25.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)
 

Topics :Gold Rate TodaySilver Rate TodayGold PricesSilver Pricesgold and silver prices

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 7:58 AM IST

