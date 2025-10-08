Gold and silver ETF assets top ₹1 trillion amid red-hot price rally

The gold and silver holdings of domestic mutual funds (MFs) crossed the ₹1 trillion mark for the first time in September, powered by a blistering commodity rally that lifted precious metal prices and drew fresh inflows into dedicated MF schemes.

The assets under management (AUM) of gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) alone have crossed $10 billion.

Gold and silver prices have been scaling new highs for several months, driven by central bank buying and surging investor demand amid global uncertainties. Mounting concerns over the US economy and an ongoing government shutdown have added further impetus to the rally.

As of September 30, gold prices were up 53 per cent over the past year, while silver prices had surged nearly 60 per cent during the same period.

The price rally, coupled with a lack of other cost-efficient investment avenues, has broadened the investor base for commodity ETFs over the past year. The number of gold and silver ETF investment accounts, or folios, rose nearly 50 per cent in the 12 months ending August 2025. This rise in investor participation translated into higher inflows. Between September 2024 and August 2025, gold ETFs recorded net inflows of ₹16,560 crore, while silver ETFs attracted ₹11,300 crore. Gold and silver ETFs likely saw record inflows in September, with combined AUM surging nearly 30 per cent during the month to ₹1.3 trillion. Gold ETFs accounted for ₹90,117 crore, while silver ETFs managed ₹37,508 crore, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India.