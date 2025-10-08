Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹ 1,22,030; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹1,57,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,22,030, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also climbed ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,57,100.

The price of 22-carat gold rose by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,11,860.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,22,030 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and at ₹1,22,190 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,22,080.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,11,860, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad; in Chennai, it stood at ₹1,12,010.

ALSO READ: Gold price soars past ₹1.23 lakh per 10g in Delhi as rupee hits record low In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood similar to the price in Chennai at ₹1,12,010. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,57,100. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,66,900. US gold prices Gold prices climbed to an all-time high on Wednesday, nearing the crucial $4,000-per-ounce level, bolstered by economic and geopolitical uncertainty and expectations of additional interest rate cuts by the US