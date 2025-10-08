Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold tops $4,000, silver hits record high as investors seek safe havens

Gold tops $4,000, silver hits record high as investors seek safe havens

Silver climbed to a record high on Wednesday, latching on to gold's record streak as investors flocked to the metal

gold, gold stocks
"Gold's strength reflects an extremely positive macroeconomic and geopolitical background for safe-haven assets, plus concerns over other traditional safe havens," said Matthew Piggott, director of gold and silver at Metals Focus.
Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 10:27 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Gold surged past the $4,000 an ounce level for the first time on Wednesday, building on a record-breaking rally as broader geopolitical and economic uncertainty, as well as expectations of US interest rate cuts sent investors flocking to the safe-haven asset.

Silver also climbed to a record high on Wednesday, latching on to gold's record streak as investors flocked to the metal.

Spot gold was up 1.8 per cent at $4,053.13 per ounce by 12:17 PM ET (1617 GMT). US gold futures for December delivery gained 1.8 per cent to $4,075.00. Silver gained 3.4 per cent to $49.42 per ounce, after hitting its all-time high of $49.57.

"Gold's strength reflects an extremely positive macroeconomic and geopolitical background for safe-haven assets, plus concerns over other traditional safe havens," said Matthew Piggott, director of gold and silver at Metals Focus.

Gold, traditionally seen as a store of value during times of instability, is up 52 per cent year-to-date, after gaining 27 per cent in 2024. It is one of the best-performing assets of 2025, outpacing advances in global equity markets and bitcoin and losses for the US dollar and crude oil.

Silver was up more than 66 per cent so far this year, benefiting from the same factors driving gold's rally as well as tightness in the spot market.

"The silver market continues to tighten, with rising lease rates, as Comex stocks scale record highs and amid India's seasonal demand strength. The recent rally has been supported by hefty ETP inflows," said Suki Cooper, Global Head, Commodities Research at Standard Chartered Bank.

The metals' rally has been propelled by a combination of factors, including expectations of US interest rate cuts, mounting political and economic uncertainty, strong central bank buying, hefty inflows into ETFs and a weakening dollar.

"With these factors persisting into 2026, we fail to see any catalyst for gold to meaningfully retrace at present. Therefore, we expect gold to continue to push up throughout the year to attempt a challenge of $5,000/oz," Piggott added.

The US government shutdown entered its eighth day on Wednesday, delaying the release of key economic data and forcing investors to rely on non-government sources to assess the timing and scope of Fed rate cuts. [MKTS/GLOB]

Markets are pricing in a 25-basis-point rate cut at the Fed's upcoming meeting, with a similar reduction expected in December.

Global crises, such as the Middle East conflict and the war in Ukraine, have stoked demand for bullion, while political turmoil in France and Japan added to the flight to gold.

Globally, inflows into gold ETFs hit $64 billion year-to-date, according to data from the World Gold Council, with a record $17.3 billion in September alone.

A "fear of missing out" is also boosting the rally, analysts said.

On a technical basis, gold's Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 88, indicating the metal is overbought.

Silver was up 71 per cent so far this year, benefiting from the same factors driving gold's rally as well as tightness in the spot market.

HSBC on Wednesday raised its average silver price forecasts for 2025 to $38.56 per ounce and for 2026 to $44.50, citing expectations for high gold prices, renewed investor demand and anticipated volatile trading.

The momentum seeped into other precious metals as well, with platinum gaining 2.5 per cent to $1,659.04, while palladium climbed 7.3 per cent to $1,435.18, to its highest level since June 2023.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,20,780, silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,56,100

Gold price soars past ₹1.23 lakh per 10g in Delhi as rupee hits record low

Gold price dips ₹10, silver falls ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,19,390

Opec+ to raise oil output by 137,000 bpd from November, says report

Gold may stay volatile as US funding bill, Fed cues guide next move

Topics :Gold PricesMarketsSilverRate cuts

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 10:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story