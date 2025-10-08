Gold tops $4,000, silver hits record high as investors seek safe havens

Gold surged past the $4,000 an ounce level for the first time on Wednesday, building on a record-breaking rally as broader geopolitical and economic uncertainty, as well as expectations of US interest rate cuts sent investors flocking to the safe-haven asset.

Silver also climbed to a record high on Wednesday, latching on to gold's record streak as investors flocked to the metal.

Spot gold was up 1.8 per cent at $4,053.13 per ounce by 12:17 PM ET (1617 GMT). US gold futures for December delivery gained 1.8 per cent to $4,075.00. Silver gained 3.4 per cent to $49.42 per ounce, after hitting its all-time high of $49.57.

"Gold's strength reflects an extremely positive macroeconomic and geopolitical background for safe-haven assets, plus concerns over other traditional safe havens," said Matthew Piggott, director of gold and silver at Metals Focus. Gold, traditionally seen as a store of value during times of instability, is up 52 per cent year-to-date, after gaining 27 per cent in 2024. It is one of the best-performing assets of 2025, outpacing advances in global equity markets and bitcoin and losses for the US dollar and crude oil. Silver was up more than 66 per cent so far this year, benefiting from the same factors driving gold's rally as well as tightness in the spot market.

"The silver market continues to tighten, with rising lease rates, as Comex stocks scale record highs and amid India's seasonal demand strength. The recent rally has been supported by hefty ETP inflows," said Suki Cooper, Global Head, Commodities Research at Standard Chartered Bank. The metals' rally has been propelled by a combination of factors, including expectations of US interest rate cuts, mounting political and economic uncertainty, strong central bank buying, hefty inflows into ETFs and a weakening dollar. "With these factors persisting into 2026, we fail to see any catalyst for gold to meaningfully retrace at present. Therefore, we expect gold to continue to push up throughout the year to attempt a challenge of $5,000/oz," Piggott added.

The US government shutdown entered its eighth day on Wednesday, delaying the release of key economic data and forcing investors to rely on non-government sources to assess the timing and scope of Fed rate cuts. [MKTS/GLOB] Markets are pricing in a 25-basis-point rate cut at the Fed's upcoming meeting, with a similar reduction expected in December. Global crises, such as the Middle East conflict and the war in Ukraine, have stoked demand for bullion, while political turmoil in France and Japan added to the flight to gold. Globally, inflows into gold ETFs hit $64 billion year-to-date, according to data from the World Gold Council, with a record $17.3 billion in September alone.