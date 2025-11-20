Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,24,870; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,68,100

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 8:47 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,24,870, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,68,100.
The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,14,460.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,24,870 in Mumbai, Kolkata and ₹1,26,560 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,25,020.
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,14,460, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,16,010 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,14,610.