Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,24,870; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,68,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,24,870, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,68,100.

The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,14,460.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,24,870 in Mumbai, Kolkata and ₹1,26,560 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,25,020.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,14,460, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,16,010 in Chennai. ALSO READ: IBJA urges Sebi to regulate digital gold firms as investor concerns rise In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,14,610. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,68,100. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,76,100. US gold prices edged higher on Thursday, as investors looked forward to the release of the delayed US jobs report that could shed more light on the Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory.