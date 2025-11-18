Home / Markets / Commodities / IBJA urges Sebi to regulate digital gold firms as investor concerns rise

IBJA urges Sebi to regulate digital gold firms as investor concerns rise

The development comes weeks after the markets regulator warned investors against investing in digital or e-gold products, stating that such instruments fall outside its regulatory framework

Gold
Sebi on digital gold, Image: Bloomberg
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 1:35 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The India Bullions & Jewellery Association (IBJA) has asked the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to bring digital gold providers under a formal regulatory framework, The Economic Times reported.
 
The development comes weeks after the markets regulator warned investors against investing in digital or e-gold products, stating that such instruments fall outside its regulatory framework and involve significant risks.
 
The bullion, with its plea to come under the regulatory framework, hopes to dispel fears that the consumers are being duped. IBJA's national secretary Surendra Mehta said, "We have been approached by various digital gold companies and they have shown their willingness to be regulated either through Sebi or any other regulator, as suggested by the market watchdog."
 
He further noted that several digital gold products are backed by refiners approved by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL).
 

What did Sebi say?

 
On November 8, the markets regulator issued the cautionary statement after it observed that some online platforms were promoting 'digital gold' or 'e-gold' products as an easy alternative to investing in physical gold. 
 
In a statement, it said, "In this context, it is informed that such digital gold products are different from Sebi-regulated gold products as they are neither notified as securities nor regulated as commodity derivatives. They operate entirely outside the purview of Sebi."
 
It further added, "Such digital gold products may entail significant risks for investors and may expose investors to counterparty and operational risks."
 
Sebi also clarified that investor protection mechanisms available for regulated securities do not apply to unregulated digital gold schemes.
 
The regulator noted that investors can instead gain exposure to gold through Sebi-regulated products such as Gold Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) offered by mutual funds, exchange-traded commodity derivatives, and Electronic Gold Receipts traded on stock exchanges.
 
It added that investments in these Sebi-regulated instruments can be made through registered intermediaries and are governed by the regulatory framework prescribed by the regulator.
 

Withdrawals surge from digital gold fintechs

 
Business Standard recently reported that after Sebi's cautionary statement, fintech platforms that offer digital gold witnessed nearly a threefold surge in withdrawals.
 
Citing a fintech company founder, the report said, "Platform users now have clarity that this is an unregulated product. There is no regulator auditing the inventory of physical gold and its purity, which can become a problem."
 
Another industry player flagged concerns over whether companies are complying with full Know-Your-Customer (KYC) requirements and the origins of user funds, noting that customers may be purchasing digital gold without adequate safeguards.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,25,410; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,66,900

Gold prices slip ₹10, silver down ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,25,070

Premium

Commodities spur India Inc's Sep qtr showing; other key sectors struggle

Gold price slips ₹10 to ₹1,27,030; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,73,200

Silver price may remain volatile; buy the dips with target of ₹1,83,000/kg

Topics :SEBIDigital goldGold ETFsBS Web ReportsIBJA

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story