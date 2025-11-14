Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,28,660; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,73,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,28,660, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,73,100.

The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,17,910.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,28,660 in Mumbai, Kolkata and remained ₹1,29,830 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,28,780.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,17,910, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,19,010 in Chennai. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,15,510. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,73,100. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,83,100. US gold prices edged higher on Friday and were poised for a weekly rise, supported by a weaker dollar, although gains were kept in check by hawkish comments from US Federal Reserve officials dousing hopes of an interest rate cut in December.