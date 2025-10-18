Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,32,780; silver falls ₹100, trades at ₹1,84,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,32,780, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver stumbled ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,84,900.

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,21,710.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,32,780 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and at ₹1,33,100 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,32,930.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,21,710, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad; in Chennai, it stood at ₹1,22,010.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,21,860. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,84,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,02,900. US gold prices fell more than 2 per cent on Saturday after hitting a record high above $4,300 per ounce, pressured by a firmer dollar and US President Donald Trump's comment that a "full-scale" tariff on China would be unsustainable.

Spot gold was down 2.6 per cent at $4,211.48 per ounce at 01:38 pm ET (1738 GMT), after scaling an all-time high of $4,378.69 earlier in the session. The metal breached $4,300/oz for the first time on Thursday, and is set for a weekly gain of about 4.8 per cent. US gold futures for December delivery settled 2.1 per cent lower at $4,213.30. The dollar index was up 0.1 per cent, making dollar-priced bullion more expensive for overseas buyers. [USD/] Earlier in the session, gold had temporarily been on track for its biggest weekly gain since September 2008 when the collapse of Lehman Brothers fuelled the global financial crisis.