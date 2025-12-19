Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,34,850; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹2,11,100

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,34,850; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹2,11,100

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,23,610

Gold
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,35,000
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 8:14 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,34,850, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also rose by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,11,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,23,610.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,34,850 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,35,720 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,35,000.
  
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,23,610, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,24,410 in Chennai. 
         
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,23,760.
                
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,11,100.
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,24,100.
 
US gold fell on Friday on lower-than-expected US inflation figures, reducing bullion's appeal as a hedge against inflation, while a firmer dollar also put pressure on prices.
 
Spot gold lost 0.3 per cent to $4,319.07 an ounce by 01:47 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.4 per cent to $4,346.70.
 
Spot silver fell 1 per cent to $64.79 an ounce, after touching an all-time high of $66.88 on Wednesday.
 
Silver has gained 125 per cent year-to-date, outpacing gold, which has logged a 65 per cent annual rise.
 
Platinum rose 0.5 per cent to $1,924.59, after touching a more than 17-year high on Thursday. Palladium fell 1.1 per cent to $1,677.68 after hitting a near three-year high on Thursday.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gold dips ₹10 to ₹1,33,850, silver tumbles ₹100, trading at ₹1,99,000

Sebi panel to propose easing curbs on commodity derivatives next year

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,35,390; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹2,03,100

Gold dips ₹10 to ₹1,33,900, silver tumbles ₹100, trading at ₹1,97,900

Gold, silver rally to extend record run as traders eye inflation data

Topics :Gold Gold PricesSilverSilver Pricesgold and silver prices

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 8:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story