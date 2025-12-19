Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,34,850; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹2,11,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,34,850, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also rose by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,11,100.

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,23,610.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,34,850 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,35,720 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,35,000.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,23,610, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,24,410 in Chennai. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,23,760. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,11,100. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,24,100. US gold fell on Friday on lower-than-expected US inflation figures, reducing bullion's appeal as a hedge against inflation, while a firmer dollar also put pressure on prices.