Gold dips ₹10 to ₹1,33,850, silver tumbles ₹100, trading at ₹1,99,000

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,33,850, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,99,000.

The price of 22-carat gold fell by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,22,690.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,33,850 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,34,720 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,34,000.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,22,690, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,23,490 in Chennai. ALSO READ: Gold, silver rally to extend record run as traders eye inflation data In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,22,840. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,99,000. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,10,900. US gold climbed on Wednesday after a US jobs report showed the unemployment rate rose in November, buoying bets of further US interest rate cuts next year while pressuring the dollar and yields.