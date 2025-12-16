Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,35,390; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹2,03,100

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,35,390; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹2,03,100

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,24,110

gold, gold stocks
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,35,390
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 8:33 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,35,390, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also rose by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,03,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,24,110.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,35,390 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,35,390 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,35,390.
  
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,24,110, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,24,110 in Chennai.
         
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,24,110. 
               
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,03,100
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,15,100.
 
US gold prices edged higher on Tuesday, supported by expectations of an interest rate cut in January, as investors awaited key jobs data due later in the day, while silver hovered near record highs hit last week. 
Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $4,304.92 per ounce, as of 0103 GMT. US gold futures were steady at $4,333.20 an ounce. 
Gold has gained more than 64 per cent this year, shattering multiple records and making it one of the best-performing assets of 2025. 
Spot silver fell 0.5 per cent to $63.60 per ounce. It hit a record high of $64.65 on Friday before closing sharply lower. 
Silver has gained 121 per cent since the beginning of the year on tightening inventories, strong industrial demand and its inclusion on the US critical minerals list. 
Spot platinum added 0.8 per cent to $1,797.0, while palladium lost 0.3 per cent to $1,561.94 per ounce.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gold, silver rally to extend record run as traders eye inflation data

India's gems, jewellery exports in November grew 20% to $2.5 bn: GJEPC

Gold prices rise ₹10 to ₹1,33,210; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹2,04,100

Gold hits seven-week high on safe-haven demand; silver notches peak

India gold discounts widen as prices hit record high, China demand muted

Topics :Gold Gold PricesSilverSilver Pricesgold and silver prices

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 8:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story