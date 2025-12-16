Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,35,390; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹2,03,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,35,390, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also rose by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,03,100.

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,24,110.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,35,390 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,35,390 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,35,390.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,24,110, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,24,110 in Chennai. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,24,110. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,03,100 The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,15,100. US gold prices edged higher on Tuesday, supported by expectations of an interest rate cut in January, as investors awaited key jobs data due later in the day, while silver hovered near record highs hit last week.

Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $4,304.92 per ounce, as of 0103 GMT. US gold futures were steady at $4,333.20 an ounce. Gold has gained more than 64 per cent this year, shattering multiple records and making it one of the best-performing assets of 2025. Spot silver fell 0.5 per cent to $63.60 per ounce. It hit a record high of $64.65 on Friday before closing sharply lower. Silver has gained 121 per cent since the beginning of the year on tightening inventories, strong industrial demand and its inclusion on the US critical minerals list. Spot platinum added 0.8 per cent to $1,797.0, while palladium lost 0.3 per cent to $1,561.94 per ounce.