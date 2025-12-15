Gold dips ₹10 to ₹1,33,900, silver tumbles ₹100, trading at ₹1,97,900

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 7:44 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,33,900, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,97,900.
The price of 22-carat gold fell by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,22,740.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,33,900 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,34,940 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,34,060.
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,22,740, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,23,690 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,22,890.