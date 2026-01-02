Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,35,070, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹2,37,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,35,070, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver dropped by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,37,900.

The price of 22-carat gold climbed by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,23,810.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,35,070 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,36,130 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,35,220.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,23,810, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,24,390 in Chennai. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,23,960. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,37,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,55,900. Precious metals started the New Year higher on Friday, as gold climbed a little from a two-week low hit in the previous session, while the others also pared some losses accumulated in the past week, even as the metals notched unprecedented gains in 2025.